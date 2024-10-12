Hezbollah Warns Settlers: Stay away from “Israeli” Military Sites and Bases in the North

By Staff

The Islamic Resistance’s operations room issued the following:

- Following the resounding failure and heroic resistance facing the “Israeli” enemy army in its attempts to advance towards the southern border villages with occupied Palestine in the eastern sector, the “Israelis” attempted to create new axes of advance in the past two days in the western sector from the direction of the Ras al-Naqoura and Jal al-Alam sites towards al-Mushayrifah and al-Labbouneh. They are trying to take advantage of the terrain that they believe will help them.

- Before attempting to advance on the new axes, the “Israeli” Air Force launched dozens of raids, in conjunction with heavy artillery shelling from land and sea, on the towns of Dhaira, Alma al-Shaab, and Naqoura.

- At dawn on Tuesday, an “Israeli” force attempted to advance from Ras al-Naqoura towards the border area of ??Labbouneh, with the aim of reaching the UNIFIL forces’ center in Labbouneh and taking up positions there. The Islamic Resistance fighters confronted it with appropriate weapons and forced it to retreat.

- On Wednesday, the “Israeli” army made three attempts to advance towards Labbouneh. However, the Mujahideen confronted each attempt using rockets, artillery shells, and guided missiles, forcing the army to retreat and inflicting heavy losses among its ranks.

- On Wednesday, resistance fighters picked up an attempted infiltration by an “Israeli” army force from Ras al-Naqoura towards the al-Mushayrifah area. The “Israelis” were targeted with assault gliders that exploded among the infiltrating force, killing and wounding most of its members.

- On Thursday, a group of “Israeli” enemy soldiers, accompanied and protected by a Merkava tank, attempted to advance towards the Labbouneh area from Ras al-Naqoura. As soon as the tank was within range of fire, the resistance fighters targeted it with a guided missile scoring a direct hit and resulting in its destruction, incineration, the killing of its crew, and the injury of the soldiers taking cover behind it.

The enemy failed in four attempts, over a period of several hours, to advance and evacuate their casualties. Our fighters confronted them each time with appropriate weapons and forced them to withdraw.

- In conjunction with the heroic confrontations that the Islamic Resistance fighters are waging against the officers and soldiers of the “Israeli” enemy, the fire support groups continue to target the gatherings, positions, and support lines of the “Israeli” enemy army in the military sites and barracks along the frontline and inside the border settlements in the occupied territories and achieve confirmed hits.

- The missile force and air force of the Islamic Resistance continue to target military bases and settlements deep in the north of occupied Palestine, with a gradual increase day after day.

- The aforementioned military operations of the Islamic Resistance were carried out with full coordination between the leadership of the Islamic Resistance, the operations room, and the brothers stationed on the front lines.

- It is worth noting that the “Israeli” enemy army, days after announcing the start of what it called a ground maneuver in southern Lebanon, does not dare to show its tanks and military vehicles to the Lebanese side for fear of being targeted. Rather, it hides them in secluded places. Despite this, they are being targeted with missiles and artillery shells and are suffering heavy losses.

- At the time of this statement, the “Israeli” enemy failed to capture any of the overlooking hills that it is trying to advance to and is content with reaching some houses on the outskirts of some border villages with the aim of taking pictures and organizing media visits.

- The “Israeli” enemy army uses the homes of settlers in some of the settlements in northern occupied Palestine as gathering centers for its officers and soldiers. Its military bases that manage the aggression against Lebanon are also located inside settlement neighborhoods in major occupied cities such as Haifa, Tiberias, Acre, and others. These homes and military bases are targets for the missile and air force of the Islamic Resistance. Accordingly, we warn the settlers against staying near these military gatherings to preserve their lives until further notice.

- The Islamic Resistance is committed to its covenant and promise to its supreme and most holy martyr, His Eminence the Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (may his holy secret be sanctified), that the settlements in northern occupied Palestine will remain free of settlers until the war on Gaza and Lebanon stops.