Hezbollah Official: Fighters Confronting “Israeli’ Forces Bravely, Enemy to Be Defeated

By Staff

Speech by the Head of Hezbollah’s Media Relations Unit, Hajj Mohammad Afif:

{Allah has decreed, “I and My messengers will certainly prevail.” Surely Allah is All-Powerful, Almighty.}

I take this opportunity to praise the steadfast Lebanese media professionals in the south, especially those who convey the reality of the situation on the ground to the people and to the world and display the enemy’s crimes against civilians and civilian facilities everywhere in Lebanon, especially in the southern suburbs of Beirut [Dahiyeh]. I especially praise several free Arab and foreign journalists who are among us amid the war and tragedy, sharing our pain and hope and the story of resistance and steadfastness.

I will not miss the opportunity to make a quick comparison between the strict “Israeli” military censorship of the media in the enemy entity, including the major international media institutions that are openly sympathetic to the enemy but do not even dare to criticize the military censorship itself, let alone tell the enemy to stop its false narrative, the killing of civilians, attacking a country, and destroying lives, the economy, and infrastructure.

As for us, that is, the country under aggression, it is unfortunate that some of our media outlets broadcast the “Israeli” news without scrutiny, believe the “Israeli” narrative without professional scrutiny, and adopt its reading and narrative of the battlefield situation and the aggressive bombing. The Lebanese media outlets broadcast live the threats of the enemy’s Chief of Staff or the official spokesman for the occupation army and contribute to publishing more and more of his news, pictures, and media comments within the framework of the enemy’s psychological war against the resistance and Lebanon, in addition to the continuous incitement against the resistance, its people, and its allies.

Unfortunately, the government is not acting, nor is the Ministry of Information or the National Media Council. The pretext is always freedom of press. Is there freedom even in a country of public freedoms without laws? Is it logical for those falsely called activists or media professionals to mention the names of specific villages and say that there are resistance officials in them or houses containing weapons and ammunition and incite the enemy to bomb them? Is it press freedom to incite against hospitals, civil defense relief teams, and ambulances? Is there preemptive incitement and creating a pretext for the enemy to carry out another Baptist Hospital massacre? Where are the Minister of Justice, the Public Prosecutor, the competent judges, and the Cybercrime Bureau?

I seize this opportunity and your esteemed presence to say the following: