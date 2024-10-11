Iraqi Resistance Continues Targeting “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced four operations its fighters carried out against “Israeli” targets in occupied territories.

The Iraqi Resistance said the operations were "in continuation of our commitment to resisting the occupation, in support of our brothers in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly."

In the first operation, the Islamic Resistance said it attacked at dawn Thursday a vital target in the north of occupied Palestine using drones.

It later confirmed that its fighters launched a second drone attack on a vital target in the North. A picture of the Master of Resistance Martyrs His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was featured in the footage documenting the operation.

Moreover, the Iraqi Resistance mentioned that it attacked a vital target in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, also using drones.

Its latest attack announced on Friday dawn, attacked for the second day in a row vital “Israeli” target in occupied Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat], in southern occupied Palestine.

In all of its statements, the Islamic Resistance affirmed that it will continue to "strike at the enemy's strongholds with increasing intensity."