Barbarism Continues: “Israel” Massacres Dozens of Civilians in Central Beirut

By Staff, Agencies

In a new phase of its barbaric aggression on Lebanon, “Israel” has launched an airstrike in central Beirut, Lebanon, outside of the city’s southern suburbs, martyring about two dozen civilians and wounding scores of others.

The Ministry of Public Health in Lebanon said on Thursday night at least 22 people were martyred and 117 wounded in “Israeli” strikes on Beirut this evening.

The “Israeli” army attacked the central area of the city.

A huge number of people were injured they were brought to nearby hospitals in the surrounding neighborhood.

The hospitals have asked for no one to come and donate blood because they are already overwhelmed.

People could be seen overwhelmed with grief outside the American University of Beirut Medical Center, where some of the casualties were being treated.

People outside told reporters that they saw streaks in the sky and, of course, big explosions.

People were running and screaming in these neighborhoods, absolutely traumatized.

Many people have come from the southern suburbs of Beirut and are sheltering in the densely packed neighborhoods in central Beirut. About 700,000 people emptied from these suburbs into these areas.

Outside the emergency ward of Beirut Medical Center, an elderly woman rocked back and forth with a dazed look in her eyes.

A man came to her with terrible news: “Abbas’s son and daughter are martyrs,” he said, his hand on her shoulder.

A few moments later, the woman burst into tears.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said that more than 2,141 people have been martyred and 10,099 injured in “Israel’s” aggression on Lebanon, including dozens of children and scores of women, since October 2023.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled their homes in Beirut to escape the “Israeli” air raids.

Lebanese health officials have denounced “Israel” for indiscriminately attacking emergency rescuers and civilians.

The UN has warned that Lebanon is facing a ‘catastrophic’ situation as 600,000 people have been displaced due to the Israeli war.

Lebanon’s health minister said the country's healthcare system is teetering on the brink of collapse.