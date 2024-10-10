No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Hezbollah’s Hoopoe: Strategic Haifa-Carmel Facilities in Our Range

2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah published Wednesday evening a new episode of its Hoopoe series, revealing new footage its drone filmed of potential “Israeli” targets in occupied Palestinian territories before safely returning to Lebanese soil, undetected by “Israeli” air defenses.

The latest episode showed swathes of locations in the Haifa-Carmel area, a strategic high point that serves as the first line of defense for the “Gush Dan” area concerning air defense.

According to the Islamic Resistance, the area houses several military facilities positioned within a surrounding civilian environment and includes industrial, tourism, and scientific facilities of significant importance.

Episode 3 of the Hoopoe series showed the following:

- The “Kiryat Nahum” industrial area

- Haifa oil refinery

- The “Kiryat Ata” industrial zone

- “Nesher” cement factories.

- “Mishma”r Air Base, which serves as a major communications node between the Northern Command and the Ministry of Security in “Tel Aviv”.

- “Mishmar HaCarmel” Air Base, which serves as an air defense base responsible for protecting Haifa and its surroundings

- Iron Dome radars

- Iron Dome platforms

- Command rooms and troop positionings

- The “Yitzhak Rabin” complex

- The University of Haifa

