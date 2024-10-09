Hezbollah: We’ll Surprise the ’Israeli’ Enemy Where It Least Expects.

By Staff

The Islamic Resistance Operations Room released the following:

- The Islamic Resistance confirms the remarks by Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary-General His Eminence Sheikh Mujahid Naim Qassem regarding the readiness of the missile force to target every place in occupied Palestine. This will be decided by the leadership of the resistance through the command-and-control system that is stronger and more solid than before.

- The persistence of the “Israeli” enemy in attacking our honorable people in all parts of steadfast Lebanon will make Haifa and other cities targets of the resistance missiles just like Kiryat Shmona, Metula, and other border settlements with Lebanon. The enemy and its settlers already witnessed this in Haifa and its surroundings on Tuesday.

- The Islamic Resistance will surprise the enemy where it least expects. Our hand is capable of reaching wherever it wants in occupied Palestine, and its fires toward the Zionist depth will not be limited to missiles or suicide drones.

- Our brave Mujahideen continue to confront all attempts by the elite Zionist soldiers to advance and occupy some of the southern villages on the front line with occupied Palestine, in a heroic epic that this enemy has never known in its wars. The enemy has begun hiding behind UNIFIL positions and in routes invisible to the Lebanese side. It has so far failed to enter our steadfast villages and is suffering heavy losses exceeding 35 dead and 200 wounded from its elite officers and soldiers.

- We repeat what we said in the first days of this heroic epic that what this enemy is witnessing from our Mujahideen is only some of the severe might that awaits it wherever its feet tread in southern Lebanon.



- We say to our honorable people, you are in the sentiments of every Mujahid among us, you are our great strength that humiliates this enemy, you are the cries of Takbir in the field, and you are the prayer of victory with which we draw closer to Allah. O’ our people, you are the secret of our steadfastness, our pride, and all the victories. We know that you are the people of patience, sacrifice, and loyalty. From you, we derive all our determination and strength, and with your prayers, we sharpen our resolve and fight with pride.

- As for beloved Gaza, we say, we are committed to the covenant and promise. We will not abandon our support and backing for our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and their valiant and honorable resistance. This is the will of the Master of the Martyrs on the path to Al-Quds (may his soul rest in peace). We are entrusted with it, and we are the people of the trust, God willing, until our last breath.