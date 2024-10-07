Hezbollah Hails Al-Aqsa Flood Op: Our Decision is To Support Gaza, Defend Lebanon and Its People

By Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

Today marks a complete year since the heroic Al-Aqsa Flood operation, in which the will of the Palestinian resistance was manifested in confronting the aggression, injustice, and occupation that has befallen this oppressed people since 1948, given the wars, tragedies and destruction that followed.

This operation will have historical effects and strategic results on the entire region until justice is achieved by ending the occupation, and having the Palestinian people obtain their legitimate right in their free and complete land from the sea to the river.

- On this historic occasion, we would like to emphasize the following:

1- The full right of the Palestinian people to resist the occupation by all means to restore their legitimate rights and remove the occupation.

2- Despite the brutality and aggression of the occupation, which led to the martyrdom of tens of thousands of Palestinians and the unprecedented brutal destruction of the Gaza Strip, this unjust and aggressive entity has proven that it is a fragile one that is unable to survive and continue without the US support.

3- There is no place for this temporary Zionist entity in our region and in our social, cultural and human fabric. It was and will remain a deadly aggressive cancerous gland that must be eliminated, no matter how long it takes.

4- The US and its allies and tools in the world and the region are partners with this occupation in its aggression and crimes against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples as well as against the peoples of the region. They bear full responsibility for the killing, criminality, injustice and heartbreaking human tragedies.

5- We hail the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance after a year of patience, endurance and heroism despite the tragedy and pain, and they deserve victory.

6- We praise the strength and courage of our fighter brothers in the support fronts in dear Yemen and great Iraq, as well as the historic decision taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran to bombard the depths of the occupying entity with missiles in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples, and its great effects and results on the nature of this open confrontation with the Zionist enemy.

7- Hezbollah’s decision to open a support front on October 8 to support the Palestinian people and their honorable resistance is a decision on the side of truth, justice, and humanity. It’s at the same time a decision to defend Lebanon and its people, for which our resistance and our people paid heavy and costly prices in their leadership, military and material structure, as well as in the displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians, and heavy destruction of private property and buildings. This comes as the enemy continues its crimes and aggression away from any limits. However, we are confident, God willing, in the ability of our resistance to repel the aggression, and in our great and resistant people to be patient, steadfast, and endure until this calamity is removed. We see ease after hardship and relief after hardship. The time of defeats has passed and God’s victory has come.