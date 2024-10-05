- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
People in Kashmiri Condemn Assassination of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
folder_openVoices access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites
Photo credit: Ovain Ali
Kashimr – Hundreds of people took to streets in different parts of Kashmir valley after Friday prayers strongly denounced the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah by the apartheid “Israeli” entity.
Comments
- Related News