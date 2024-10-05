No Script

People in Kashmiri Condemn Assassination of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

one hour ago
Photo credit: Ovain Ali

Kashimr – Hundreds of people took to streets in different parts of Kashmir valley after Friday prayers strongly denounced the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah by the apartheid “Israeli” entity.

