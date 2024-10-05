Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah media relations issued a statement reiterating that there is no such thing as “sources in Hezbollah”.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Some media outlets have circulated reports, claiming to cite Hezbollah sources, about the fate of senior Hezbollah officials following the brutal raids on the southern suburbs. We want to clarify that we do not have any sources within Hezbollah. Our stance is based solely on official statements issued by Hezbollah Media Relations.

Additionally, certain outlets have spread false news about the status of senior Hezbollah officials, which we view as part of the ongoing psychological warfare aimed at undermining the morale of the Resistance’s supporters.