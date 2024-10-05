“Israel’s” Barbarism Continues: Dozens of Civilians Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

As the “Israeli” barbaric aggression on Lebanon continues, it has launched fresh airstrikes on Beirut’s southern neighborhood of Dahiyeh as well as several regions across Lebanon.

Several civilian buildings were the main targets of the entity’s latest strike on Friday night.

"Israel’s" attacks on Southern Lebanese towns and cities are still ongoing martyring more civilians there.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said on Friday that more than 2,000 people have been martyred so far in “Israel’s” aggression on Lebanon, including 127 children and 261 women, since last October.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled their homes in Beirut to escape the “Israeli” air raids.

Lebanese health officials have denounced “Israel” for indiscriminately attacking emergency rescuers and civilians.

Lebanon’s health minister said the country's healthcare system is teetering on the brink of collapse.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said at least 37 people were martyred, and over 150 were injured in “Israeli” strikes on Thursday.

“‘Israeli’ enemy strikes in the past 24 hours... killed 37 people and injured 151," the health ministry said on Thursday night.