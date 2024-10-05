Iran: To Destroy All ‘Israel’ Gas Fields, Power Plants At once if Tel Aviv Makes Mistake

By Staff, Agencies

The deputy in command of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] General Ali Fadavi announced that his country will simultaneously destroy all of “Israel's” energy facilities if the entity attempts any new aggression against Iran.

Fadavi further warned that the “Israeli” entity will risk its existence if it attacks Iran.

“If the occupying entity makes a mistake, we will target all its energy resources, power plants, refineries, and gas fields,” he emphasized.

He pointed out that Iran is a large and vast country with many economic centers, while “Israel” has only three power stations and several refineries.

"We can strike them all at once,” the general asserted.

Iran fired around 200 ballistic missiles at “Israel” during that Truthful Promise II Op, saying 90 percent of them hit their targets.

Among the missiles used in the Op. Truthful Promise-II were Ghadr and Emad, as well as the latest Fattah hypersonic missiles, with 90 percent of the missiles hitting their intended targets.

Iran has warned to attack the entity’s infrastructure if it wants to respond to the Iranian retaliation.

Meantime, commander of the Iranian Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi confirmed on Friday that “Israel” would receive a "severe and devastating response" if it engaged in uncalculated actions.

"We have exercised restraint and patience in the past, but we are ready to deliver a precise and destructive blow at the right time,” he said.

He noted that Iran would respond more forcefully than the level of aggression shown by its enemies if they made a mistake at any level.