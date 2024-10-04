Hezbollah: ’Israeli’ Barbaric Raids Continue To Target Paramedics

Hezbollah's media relations issued the following statement:

The Zionist enemy continues its terrorist crimes against humanity. After its brutal raids that destroyed dozens of residential buildings in the southern suburb of Beirut last night, its aircraft are raiding the civil defense teams working to remove the rubble and rescue the injured. These raids led to the martyrdom of a member of the civil defense in the Islamic Health Organization and the injury of several others.

We demand that the Lebanese government and the relevant international institutions condemn this barbaric act that violates all humanitarian norms and international resolutions and do what can be done to allow these humanitarian teams to carry out their humanitarian rescue duties.