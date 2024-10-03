“Israel” Declares UN Chief Persona Non Grata!

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” has declared UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres persona non grata after he called for a ceasefire following Iran’s attack on the apartheid “Israeli” entity and condemned the widening of the conflict in the Middle East.

In a statement on X on Wednesday, “Israeli” Foreign Minister Israel Katz announced that Guterres is no longer allowed to enter the country, and accused the UN chief of failing to denounce Iran’s “abhorrent attack.”

The minister went on to claim that Guterres “will be remembered as a stain on the history of the UN” for giving “backing …Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and now Iran.”

Following Iran’s Truthful Promise II Op on “Israel”, Guterres said in a post on X that he was “extremely concerned with the escalation of the conflict in Lebanon” and condemned the overall broadening of the Middle East conflict with “escalation after escalation.”

“This must stop,” the secretary-general wrote, stressing that “we absolutely need a ceasefire.”

While Guterres has not yet commented on “Israel’s” decision to ban him from entering the entity, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the move effectively excludes the UN from regulating the conflict.