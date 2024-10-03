Hezbollah’s Ambush in Odaisseh: Just The Beginning!

By Staff, Agencies

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon carried out a meticulously planned ambush on an elite “Israeli” force in the Odaisseh region of South Lebanon, causing significant casualties among the “Israeli” soldiers.

According to the Resistance field sources, Hezbollah fighters were monitoring “Israeli” recon troops in the early hours of Tuesday as they moved through a non-open area across Odaisseh. Despite detecting the enemy force, the Resistance fighters refrained from engaging them, allowing the “Israeli” reconnaissance mission to proceed and return unharmed, allowing them to carry out a more decisive strike later.

“Based on the movements and behavior of the “Israeli” forces, the Resistance fighters prepared an advanced ambush in the al-Mahafer/Odaisseh region,” the sources said. They picked a strategic location within a house in the area as their location of choice.

At dawn Wednesday, more than 30 “Israeli” soldiers and officers began a silent advance into the ambush zone. The “Israeli” force, unaware of the trap, moved closer to the Resistance’s position, the sources said. Once they were in the ambush zone, which was near border with Occupied Palestine, the Resistance fighters sprang into action, initiating the ambush with the phrase, “At your service, Nasrallah.”

The ambush started with heavy gunfire and RPGs, with Resistance fighters engaging the “Israeli” soldiers at point-blank range. The intensity of the attack led to a number of casualties among the “Israeli” elite troops, whose cries and screams echoed throughout the area, according to the sources.

While the ambush was unfolding, a nearby support group from the Resistance targeted enemy supply lines to prevent reinforcements from reaching the ensnared “Israeli” force. This secondary operation struck the settlements of “Misgav Am, Kfar Giladi, and Metula” with artillery shells and rockets, further hindering any “Israeli” efforts to back up their forces.

As the situation deteriorated, the “Israeli” Air Force intervened, deploying helicopters to provide cover fire in the region and assist in the extraction of the casualties. In a desperate attempt to cover their retreat, the “Israeli” troops began using smoke grenades to obscure their movements and facilitate the recovery of their wounded soldiers, Al Mayadeen's sources said.

According to the field sources, the Resistance's fighters promise their greatest martyr, Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and the people of Lebanon, that they would persevere in their mission. They reaffirmed their dedication to defending Lebanese territory in line with the plans laid out by their martyred leaders, including the leader of martyrs on the path to al-Quds, Sayyed Nasrallah.

Furthermore, the Resistance declared that the ambush on Wednesday was only a fraction of what awaits the “Israeli” occupation if it dared to advance into South Lebanon. They warned the “Israeli” military that more intense confrontations were inevitable and that every inch of South Lebanon would be fiercely defended.

"The days, nights, and battlefield will come to show this enemy who we are," the Resistance declared, vowing that they would continue to strike fear into the heart of the enemy as long as it threatens Lebanese sovereignty.

Later, “Israeli” occupation forces admitted on Wednesday the deaths of eight occupation soldiers during confrontations with the Islamic Resistance fighters on the southern Lebanese border, including two captains.