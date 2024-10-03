Tel Aviv on Fire: Kamikaze Yemeni Drones Target Central ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

As part of the continuous support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people backing the Palestinian and Lebanese resistances, the UAV force of Yemeni Armed Forces announced carrying out a military operation against a vital target in Yaffa [Tel Aviv] in occupied Palestine with a number of Yaffa drones.

According to the Yemeni statement, the operation has successfully achieved its objectives, as the drones reached their targets without the enemy being able to confront or shoot them down.

“This operation comes within the fifth round of the battle of the promised conquest and the holy jihad in support of Al-Aqsa Flood,” the statement said.

The Yemeni Armed Forces further saluted the heroic fighters on the fronts of Gaza and the West Bank, as well as the fronts of Lebanon and Iraq, and confirm their continuation in carrying out their military operations against the “Israeli” enemy until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted, and until the aggression on Lebanon stops as well.

As we are days away from the blessed launch of Al-Aqsa Flood, the Yemeni Armed Forces renewed their call to all Arab and Islamic people to record their positions in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people in the coming days.