Head of Hezbollah Media Unit: What’s Happening on the Northern Border is Just The Beginning

By Staff

*Hezbollah's media relations official, Hajj Muhammad Afif, toured the southern suburbs of Beirut [Dahiyeh] on 10/02/2024. Standing in front of the Al-Sirat building during a media tour he stated the following:

We are now standing in front of the destroyed building of the Al-Sirat cultural and religious channel to confirm to you that “Israeli” claims about the presence of weapons or weapons stores in this building and others, which we will visit as part of the tour shortly, are false.

All of the buildings that were bombed in Dahiyeh [the southern suburbs of Beirut] are purely civilian buildings inhabited by Lebanese civilians and are not part of any military activities, and you can verify that for yourselves. If you wish to conduct further investigations into the nature of the buildings that were bombed in Dahiyeh, Hezbollah's media relations office is ready to provide you with the necessary technical and logistical assistance so that we can confirm to the entire world that this is a barbaric, savage aggression against a religious channel specialized in cultural affairs and has no connection to any military activities. The same goes for all the other buildings that were bombed recently.

Someone might say: These activities may be inside the shelters of these modest buildings that barely have enough parking spaces for the residents, but if you wish, you can wait for the excavation and removal of rubble or the permission of the residents who own the destroyed apartments and houses for whatever journalistic investigations you desire.

We think that the goal of this large-scale destruction in Dahiyeh is the destruction itself, killing, hatred, criminality, and repeating what happened in the Gaza Strip. Now, we are living a Lebanese Gaza again, and the goal of the Zionist enemy is destruction and satisfying the animalistic instinct, the instinct of drinking blood and killing senselessly.

The enemy's goal is clear, and its message to us is clear, which is a systematic and organized destruction in the border villages in the south, in the heart of Dahiyeh, and in the dear Bekaa to incite the resistance environment against the resistance and make the cost of reconstruction high through continuous, organized, systematic destruction that is predetermined by the occupation army.

But I say: The resistance to its people is like blood and the arteries. And this senseless, criminal destruction filled with hatred and killing will only push the people of the resistance and its people to hold on more to the resistance as it is the impregnable shield and haven. Certainly, if our most precious, beloved, and supreme martyr was among us, he would address the owners of the destroyed buildings in Dahiyeh, the south, and the Bekaa and tell them: You are in my mind, heart, and soul.

If our most precious, beloved, and supreme martyr was among us today, he would tell them: We will rebuild it more beautiful than it was, and they would tell him: We sacrifice not just the buildings and houses for you, O Sayyed, but our souls, too. We sacrifice our souls and children for you, and God willing, the leadership of Hezbollah will be true to the promise of Sayyed himself to rebuild it better and more beautiful than it was.

Today, our forces clashed [with “Israeli” troops] in a first heroic battle this morning in Odaisseh and in Maroun al-Ras minutes before the start of this press conference. What happened in Maskaf Am today is only the beginning of what awaits the occupation forces. The number of dead among the enemy forces today is large, and news has begun to come in. Admissions have begun appearing in the media, and so far, all that “Israel” can do is count its losses despite the blackout normally imposed through military censorship when it comes to their losses on the front. However, today it slipped out of their hands, and they had to admit it because the losses are obvious. Every two or three minutes, the enemy’s media says that there is a major security incident in the north; in other words, there are killed and wounded among their ranks.

Our forces and resistance fighters are fully prepared and ready for confrontation, heroism, and sacrifice, and their slogan is “At your service, O Nasrallah!”

I assure the press and media and the great people of the resistance, this patient, sacrificing, and steadfast people, and our allies, the allies of the resistance in Lebanon and the world, that the resistance is fine and that the command-and-control system is fine. The military capabilities of the resistance are fine, and the war is made up of several rounds. If you got us in the first round through assassinations and destruction, we are now only in the first round. Allah has written victory for us, and victory comes only from Allah—the Almighty, All-Wise.