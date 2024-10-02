No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Iranian President: ‘Israel’s’ Iron Dome More Fragile than Glass

Iranian President: 'Israel's' Iron Dome More Fragile than Glass
folder_openIran access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the Zionist entity’s Iron Dome is more fragile than the glass.

Speaking in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Pezeshkian pointed to the operation ‘Truthful Promise 2’ in retaliatory attack carried out by Iran against Zionist entity last night.

He further stated that “Based on legitimate rights and with the aim of maintaining peace and security for Iran and the region, a decisive response was given to the aggression of the Zionist entity.”

Appreciating the proud operation of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran last night in targeting the very sensitive military and security centers of the Zionist entity, Pezeshkian added that Operation ‘Truthful Promise 2’, which once again showed the national pride of Iranians to the world.

“The operation comes in accordance with international standards and in response to the crimes committed by the Zionist entity,” he added.

Israel Iran Lebanon sayyednasrallah OperationTruthfulPromise MasoudPezeshkian

