Iran: Entire ‘Israel’ To Receive Harsh Response if It Attacks Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces has warned of hitting all infrastructures in “Israeli”-occupied Palestinian territories if the Zionists are not leashed.

Referring to Iran's retaliatory attack against the “Israeli” entity on Tuesday night which was a response to the “Israeli” continuous crimes in the region and the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said that the “Israeli” regime's crimes could no longer be tolerated.

“The last two months were two very difficult months for the Iranian nation and the Axis of Resistance,” he said, referring to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and the West's calls on Iran to exercise restraint in order to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

He further added: “But the criminal Zionist entity increased its crimes with the support and the green light of the United States.”

Saying that the IRG missile operation against “Israel” achieved its goals in hitting the important Zionist military bases, Bagheri said that despite the “Israeli” unleashed crimes, Iran only targeted military centers of Tel Aviv.

He added that the “Mossad headquarters, ‘Nevatim’ Airbase, and ‘Hatzerim’ Airbase were the targets.”

Also, in this operation, the strategic radars, as well as the gathering centers of tanks, personnel carriers, and personnel of the Zionist regime in the area around Gaza, which were responsible for the massacre of the people of Gaza, were targeted,” Bagheri further noted, adding, "In this operation, the economic and industrial infrastructure of the entity was not targeted, their people were not targeted, while this was completely possible."

According to the Iranian commander, “If the Zionist entity, which has reached [the level of] madness, is not controlled by the United States and Europe and wants to continue such crimes or take action against our sovereignty and territorial integrity, tonight's operation will be repeated on a much larger scale and all their infrastructures will be hit.”