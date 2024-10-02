Is Aid to Lebanon a Victim of Geopolitics?

Rashel Kayrouz

As the number of displaced Lebanese citizens continues to rise, the lack of international assistance stands in stark contrast to the aid efforts witnessed during the Syrian war.

The number of displaced continues to climb, now exceeding one million, with no signs of slowing down.

With over 160,000 people seeking refuge in schools, the system is overwhelmed. The influx of 40,000 more displaced individuals has pushed over 600 of the 850 schools used as shelters to their breaking point.

A Looming Winter Crisis

Tragically, with winter fast approaching, hundreds of displaced Lebanese are now sleeping on the streets.

Among them are newborns and children, vulnerable to the cold and harsh conditions. The Lebanese government has failed to provide adequate support, leaving these families reliant on the generosity of individuals.

However, these good Samaritans are struggling to sustain their efforts, and the situation is becoming increasingly dire as temperatures begin to drop.

Is Bureaucracy Strangling Aid to Displaced Lebanese?

While United Nations organizations are present, their aid efforts appear hampered by stifling bureaucracy and sluggish disbursement of funds.

Insiders familiar with these organizations suggest that delays are sometimes attributed to "planning" and, at other times, to bureaucratic obstacles—despite the fact that streamlining processes could expedite aid delivery and secure more funding.

In a concerning development, the World Food Program has publicly announced its need for additional support to provide even basic hot meals to the displaced, a service that is already falling short of what’s required.

This plea to donors has raised eyebrows among aid workers, who find it unusual that donors are not taking the initiative in such a critical situation. Many suspect that political motivations are behind the apparent obstruction of aid to those desperately in need.

A Nation Under Siege: Lebanon Counts Its Mounting Losses

According to the Ministry of Health, the death toll has tragically surpassed one thousand, painting a grim picture of the human cost of this conflict.

Beyond the loss of life, the physical destruction is widespread, with countless homes reduced to rubble.

The widespread fear and uncertainty have triggered a mass exodus, with thousands of Lebanese citizens fleeing to neighboring Syria.

This exodus further depletes the country's resources and social fabric, leaving behind a nation grappling with immense loss and an uncertain future.

The weight of these combined tragedies—the loss of life, the destruction of homes, and the displacement of its people—paints a stark portrait of a nation under siege.