Heroic Shooting Op in “Tel Aviv”: 8 Settlers Killed

By Staff, Agencies

In a new heroic operation, several “Israeli” settlers have been killed and dozens more injured after two armed Palestinians opened fire in central “Tel Aviv”.

According to “Israeli” reports, eight settlers were killed and at least 25 others were injured, with several in critical and moderate conditions.

“Israeli” media described the shooting operation, which was documented across several areas in Tel Aviv, as a “dangerous” operation carried out by two Palestinian fighters using machine guns, at a train station in al-Quds street in occupied Yafa.

“Israeli” Channel 12 stated that the individuals who carried out the attack opened fire on “Israeli” settlers waiting for buses in “Tel Aviv”.

For its part, the “Israeli” Broadcasting Authority reported, citing a source within the “Israeli” occupation police, that estimates indicate that the shooting was an attack carried out by a Palestinian.

At least one Palestinian has been martyred.

At the same time, while the operation to track down the shooters in “Tel Aviv” was still ongoing, it was announced that Iran has begun launching missiles from its territory at “Israel”.