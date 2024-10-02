Truthful Promise II Operation: Hundreds of Iranian Missiles Hit Targets All over ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Sirens sounded all over the occupied territories on Tuesday night as Iran launched hundreds of missiles towards the Zionist entity, in a retaliatory attack dubbed Truthful Promise II Operation.

Flares and missiles were seen in the Tel Aviv sky and explosions could be heard in the occupied al-Quds, sending Zionist settlers fleeing into shelters.

The “Israel” Airports Authority said that no aircraft will be allowed to take off or arrive at all “Israeli” airports.

“Israeli” reports detailed “direct hits” in Al-Naqab [Negev], “Sharon” and other locations from Iran’s attack.

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] issued a statement shortly after the missile attack began.

It said in response to the martyrdom of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyah, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and IRG commander Abbas Nilforoushan, the IRG Aerospace Force launched dozens of ballistic missiles targeting key military and intelligence bases in the heart of the occupied territories.

The IRG further said that the attack was in line with the country’s right to legitimate self-defense as per the United Nations Charter, and in response to the “Israeli” entity’s escalating crimes—backed by the United States—against the people of Lebanon and Gaza.

“The Zionist entity will face more crushing attacks in case it reacts to Iran’s operation,” the IRG added.

In a follow-up statement, the IRG said three “Israeli” military bases in “Tel Aviv” were hit during the operation.

In this operation, a number of air and radar bases, as well as centers for conspiracy and assassination planning against resistance leaders and IRG commanders were targeted, the statement said.

The IRG noted that even though the designated areas were shielded by advanced defense systems, 90% of the missiles shot successfully hit their targets.

“The Zionist entity has been terrified by the intelligence and operational dominance of the Islamic Republic,” it added.

The Iranian mission to the United Nations said in a statement that the missile attack was a “legal, rational, and legitimate” response to the terrorist acts of the “Israeli” entity.

It also warned “Israel” that a more “crushing” response would ensue should it dare to respond or commit further acts of malevolence.