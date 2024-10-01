A Letter from the Fighters of the Islamic Resistance To Sayyed Nasrallah

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

To His Eminence the Secretary-General, our most sacred and supreme martyr, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah [may your noble secret be sanctified],

Peace be upon you, O' our master. Peace be upon you, O' our beloved. Peace be upon your noble brow as a struggling commander, and peace be upon your pure soul as a sincere martyr. Peace be upon you from the positions of our artillery, from the salvos of our rockets, and from our Husseini fists, which have held firmly to the trigger and will continue to do so. With God’s will, they strike the corruptors on His earth and the murderers of His prophets and servants.

O' our master, O' our beloved, we thank God Almighty who granted us the blessing of jihad in His path under your leadership. He honored us with knowing you and allowed us to live in your time. He honored us by allowing us to follow you on the path of your grandfather, Imam Hussein, the martyr (peace be upon him), as we fight the enemies of God and humanity, defending the oppressed and vulnerable, to liberate the land and protect our dear people.

O' our master and beloved, our souls will testify before God Almighty that you fulfilled what you were entrusted to achieve, remained loyal to the covenant you made with us, persevered with patience and righteousness, and led us from victory to victory until your noble soul departed to join the long caravan of your beloved martyred fighters and leaders.

How often, O' our master, have we chanted with our voices and hearts in the fields of jihad, “At your service, O' Nasrallah!” We have always echoed your cry of refusal to bow down, proclaiming, “Indeed, the illegitimate son of the illegitimate one has made us choose between the two: drawing sword and humiliation. Far from us is humiliation!”

And how often have we repeated with you the stance of your grandfather Hussein’s companions, when he told them, “You are free to depart without any restriction and should take advantage of the darkness of night.” Yet we say to you today, why should we do that? Should we remain after you? By God, if we knew that we would be killed, burned, and our ashes scattered in the air, and if this were to happen to us a thousand times, we would never abandon your path or forsake our covenant with you.

O' Your Eminence, the Secretary-General, the greatest of the Jihadi leaders, O' master of the caravan of Hezbollah fighters, martyrs, and heroes of resistance and Jihad, O' defender of the oppressed and the free people of the world, life will become bitter after you. We swear by your pure soul, from the borders of Palestine on whose path you became a martyr and from the positions of the Islamic Resistance across the homeland, that we will, by God, remain steadfast in our covenant, continuing our promise until we fulfill your hopes and achieve your goals, no matter the sacrifices.

As for the arrogant, deluded enemy, we say to them: The days, the nights, and the battlefield lie between us. You will find us skilled marksmen, striking from places you expect and from places you do not.

To our steadfast, noble, and loyal people, we say: We swear by the cries of the suffering and the torn limbs of the martyrs that the murderers will not escape our wrath and revenge, nor will they weaken our resolve. The banner will not fall from our hands. This is our pledge, our promise, and our oath. Just as you always promised us victory, we promise you victory once again.



Your loyal sons,

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance