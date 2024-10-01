Yemeni Forces Strike ’Ben Gurion’s’ Airport during Bibi’s Arrival

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Forces Issued the Following Statement:

In support of Palestinian and Lebanese peoples and resistances, and in response to the crimes of the Zionist enemy in Gaza and Lebanon, the missile force in the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out an operation targeting what “Israel” calls as “Ben Gurion” Airport, during the arrival of the criminal Benjamin Netanyahu.

The operation was carried out with a Palestine 2 ballistic missile.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, alongside all of the honorable and free people of the nation, continue to respond to the crimes of the “Israeli” enemy and will not hesitate to upraise the level of escalation in response to the requirements of the ongoing stage and to participate in defending Gaza and Lebanon.

These operations will not stop until the aggression on Gaza and Lebanon stops.