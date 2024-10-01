- Home
Hezbollah: ’Tel Aviv’ Bombing is Just the Beginning
By Staff
Hezbollah's media relations official, Mohammad Afif, tells Al Jazeera:
- All the “Israeli” claims that the occupation forces have entered Lebanon are false.
- No direct ground clashes have occurred between the resistance fighters and the occupation forces.
- The resistance fighters are ready for a direct confrontation with the enemy forces that dare or attempt to enter Lebanese territory. We are ready to inflict great losses on them.
- The bombing of the Mossad headquarters and the Unit 8200 base is only the beginning.
