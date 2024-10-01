Hezbollah: ’Tel Aviv’ Bombing is Just the Beginning

By Staff

Hezbollah's media relations official, Mohammad Afif, tells Al Jazeera:



- All the “Israeli” claims that the occupation forces have entered Lebanon are false.



- No direct ground clashes have occurred between the resistance fighters and the occupation forces.



- The resistance fighters are ready for a direct confrontation with the enemy forces that dare or attempt to enter Lebanese territory. We are ready to inflict great losses on them.



- The bombing of the Mossad headquarters and the Unit 8200 base is only the beginning.