With “At Your Service Nasrallah”, Hezbollah Targets Tel Aviv

By Staff



In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, and within the framework of the “Khaybar” series of operations and in response to the targeting of civilians and the massacres committed by the enemy, and with the call ‘At Your Service, Nasrallah’, the Islamic Resistance launched “Fadi 4” missiles at the “Glilot” Base including the 8200 Military Intelligence Unit and the Mossad headquarters located on the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

{And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.}