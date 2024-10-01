Yemeni Forces Conduct 2 Ops on “Yaffa”, “Eilat”

By Staff, Agencies

In support of Palestinian and Lebanese peoples and resistances, the UAV force of Yemeni Armed Forces targeted a military target of the “Israeli” enemy in the occupied yaffa area with a "Jaffa" drone, and also targeted military targets in Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat] area using four Samad-4 drones.

The two operations have achieved, with the help of Allah Almighty their objectives successfully.

The Yemeni Armed Forces salute all the steadfast fighters in Palestine and Lebanon for their defense of the nation as it confronts the Israeli-American aggression and their schemes aimed to subjugating all countries and peoples.

They further affirm their practical support for the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples until the aggression is defeated and its criminal plans and expansionist conspiracies are thwarted.

The Yemeni Armed Forces call on all Arab and Islamic nations to break the silence and participate actively in this fateful battle, as we are on the first anniversary of its blessed spark, and will continue with allah's help until the promised victory is achieved.