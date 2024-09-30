Sheikh Qassem: Sayyed Nasrallah will Remain among Us, To Continue Resistance and Supporting Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General His Eminence stressed on Monday that with “the martyrdom of Martyr Leader Sayyed Nasrallah, we lost a brother, a dear friend and a leader.”

“Sayyed Nasrallah remained in the field of jihad and mission since his early childhood,” His Eminence Stated, pointing out that “there was no meeting for 20 officials when Sayyed Nasrallah was targeted as ‘Israel’ has claimed.”

To the resistance members, lovers and the Lebanese, he said “Know that Sayyed Nasrallah will always be among us.”

To the families and our beloved ones, Sheikh Qassem stated: “I know the sacrifice is great. And the enemy works on two tracks. One to attack the military capabilities and the leaders of the resistance. The other track to hit the towns, villages and civilians, to create a rift between the resistance and the people.”

According to Sheikh Qassem: “‘Israel’ is committing crimes and massacres in every part of Lebanon. ‘Israel’ has chosen particular villages and towns and houses, and every house has the traces of the ‘Israeli’ aggression. ‘Israel’ attacks the civilians, the medics. ‘Israel’ attacks everyone who walks in the streets and, everyone who stays in the houses. They are not fighters. The ‘Israeli’ forces are killing, committing massacres and crimes against the civilians.”

“The US administration is supporting ‘Israel’ by all means, and America is a partner with ‘Israel’ in everything, through the unlimited military support, all types and kinds of support, culturally, politically, economically. And if ‘Israel’ thinks that determination to be brutal and to continue aggressions, then ‘Israel’ is deluded. The pains are there, the sacrifices are there. But everyone must know that we love martyrdom,” he added.

In addition, Hezbollah top official sent “Israel” a sounding message: “We know that the battle might be lengthy. If the enemy decides to enter by land, our fighters are prepared and we will emerge victorious.”

He further mentioned that “We have sacrificed a lot since the pager operations and the martyrdom of the leaders and the martyrdom of the leader. If this happens anywhere else, these organizations will collapse, but we did not. We are going on despite the pains and the sacrifices. We are going on because we have the hope and we trust Allah almighty to be victorious. We are the people of jihad.”

Sheikh Qassem further assured that the resistance’s capabilities: “Just one missile had caused a large number of Israelis to flee their homes.,” noting that “Hezbollah would continue to fight.”

“We are all there in the field, despite the loss of some leaders and Hassan Nasrallah the main target, and despite the aggressive attacks against all the civilians in Lebanon, despite the sacrifices and the actions that are aimed to create chaos in our front. We will stay there. We will be steadfast. We will continue the Islamic resistance. We will continue facing the ‘Israeli’ enemy in support of Palestine and Gaza and in defense of our Lebanese people,” His Eminence emphasized.

Moreover, he underscored that Hezbollah was currently using “the minimum efforts from our side” and said that “We are strong enough, and we will turn the ‘Israelis’ mad because they will never, ever be able to reach and hit and hurt our military capabilities.”

He went on to say “We need to be patient. We need some time. But the tools and equipment are there. Allah almighty asked us to prepare the tools and the equipment and inshallah, this is happening, and this will happen, and peace be upon you all.”

Sheikh Qassem has hailed the national unity in Lebanon, thanking the government, political forces and all NGOs and hospitals.