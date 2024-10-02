Iraqi Resistance Targets Hits New Targets in “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it has carried out new operations against “Israeli” targets in the occupied Palestinian territories in retaliation for the Tel Aviv’s devastating war on Gaza and its bloody onslaught against Lebanon

The umbrella group for Iraq’s resistance factions said in statements issued on Sunday night that it had targeted a vital target in the occupied port city of “Eilat” using drones.

“In continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation, and in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq today, Sunday 29-09-2024, attacked a vital target in Umm al-Rashrash [Eilat] in our occupied lands, using drones,” one statement said.

The group added that a squadron of drones also struck two other targets in the occupied territories.

Iraq’s Islamic resistance said the third operation hit “Israeli” targets with missiles.

The group stressed that it will continue its anti- “Israel” operations in support of Palestinian people in Gaza and Lebanon.

Also on Sunday morning, fighters from the Iraqi anti-terror resistance groups also launched two drone strikes against strategic targets in the southern part of the “Israeli”-occupied territories.

The Islamic Resistance claimed responsibility for the early Sunday morning attack on the port city of “Eilat”.

The group noted that it will continue to target and destroy important installations across the occupied lands.

Hours after the drone attack, the Islamic Resistance announced another strike, saying that it had used unmanned aerial vehicles to hit a vital target in the same “Israeli”-occupied area.