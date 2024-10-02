Qaani: Iran will Stand by Hezbollah until Liberation of Al-Quds

By Staff, Agencies

The commander of Al-Quds Force in the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] confirmed that Iran will stand by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah until the liberation of Palestine and the Holy al-Quds.

Brigadier General Esmail Qaani made the statement in a Sunday message of condolences over the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on southern Beirut on Friday using American-supplied bunker-buster bombs.

In parallel, Qaani said the sad martyrdom of the Hezbollah chief caused deep grief among all Iranians, the Islamic Resistance Front and the free people of the world.

“Sayyed Nasrallah spent all his life in the battle against the evilest enemies of Islam and the holy Qur’an and finally dedicated his blood to the high Islamic values and the path toward supporting the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon,” the IRG commander added.

He further noted that the wise Hezbollah chief led the movement and also played a key role in the fight against Daesh and Takfiri terrorists.