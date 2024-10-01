Iran: ‘Israel’s” Assassination Spree in last-Ditch Bid to Avoid Death

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf confirmed that “Israel” has gone on an assassination spree against resistance commanders in a desperate effort to prevent its demise.

Qalibaf made the remarks on Sunday, two days after “Israel” assassinated Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on southern Beirut using American-supplied bunker-buster bombs.

The terrorist act came almost a year into “Israel’s” genocidal war on the Gaza Strip and deadly aerial assaults on Lebanon.

“The Zionist enemy has not achieved its objectives and it has been defeated [on the battlefield], thus it has begun assassinations to survive and avert its demise,” he said during an open parliamentary session.

“It is not the Zionist entity that has the upper hand, but on the contrary, it has adopted the tactical methods of assassination and psychological warfare in an act of desperation … to compensate for strategic failures.”

The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance group has confirmed the assassination of its leader, His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in massive airstrikes against Beirut on Friday evening.

Qalibaf said the Hamas operation, dubbed al-Aqsa Flood, put “Israel’s” survival at serious risk and turned the “illusion of security” that the occupying entity had created for settlers into a “sustainable fear.”

He also noted that Hezbollah's structure has been institutionalized for several decades in such a way that repairs the lack of its current commanders in a short time.

The top parliamentarian further said the US is “complicit” in all of the crimes of the Zionist entity and it has to accept “repercussions” for its actions.

Iran “regards maintaining and strengthening the resistance as part of the strategic pillars of national and regional security against the Zionist aggressors, and it will not hesitate to go to any level to help the resistance based on a decree by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution," Qalibaf emphasized.

He was referring to a Saturday statement by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Hs Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei that said: “All Muslims must stand with the people of Lebanon and proud Hezbollah with their resources and help them in confronting the usurping, cruel and evil entity.”