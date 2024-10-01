Hezbollah Mourns Sheikh Nabil Qauok

By Staff

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah.1 Some of them have fulfilled their pledge ?with their lives?, others are waiting ?their turn?. They have never changed ?their commitment? in the least.}

Allah Almighty has spoken the truth

The leadership of Hezbollah announces to the people of the Resistance and the nation of Mujahideen and to the religious seminaries in Lebanon and abroad that His Eminence the Mujahid scholar Sheikh Nabil Qaouk received the high divine medal of martyrdom as a result of a treacherous “Israeli” raid in the Chyah area.

His Eminence the martyred Sheikh had many organizational responsibilities in Hezbollah’s various units. He was worthy of the trust he carried. He was a great scholar and Mujahid, who was always present in the arenas of Jihad and close to the Mujahideen on the front lines. He spent his honorable life in the fields of Jihad, commitment, and sacrifice.

We offer our condolences to the Master of the Age and Time, to His Eminence the Leader Imam Khamenei, and to his honorable, patient and steadfast family. May Allah grant them beautiful patience and good reward in this world and the hereafter.