Hezbollah Mourns Martyr Leader Ali Karaki

By Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement:



In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah.1 Some of them have fulfilled their pledge ?with their lives?, others are waiting ?their turn?. They have never changed ?their commitment? in the least.}

Allah Almighty has spoken the truth

With great pride and honor, the Islamic Resistance announces to the people of the resistance and martyrs the martyrdom of the great jihadi leader Hajj Ali Karaki [Abu al-Fadl]. He was martyred with a group of his jihadi brothers in the criminal Zionist raid on Haret Hreik, along with the Hussein of our time and the greatest of our martyrs and leaders, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. What a great honor and what a blessed and unparalleled martyrdom.

Hajj Abu al-Fadl has been leading the Mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance in the south since the Zionist invasion in 1982. He led and participated in all the heroic confrontations with the “Israeli” enemy until his historic role in the 2000 liberation and in the July 2006 divine victory. He was on the ground and directly responsible for leading the southern front with all its axes and units in the support front from October 8, 2023 until his blessed martyrdom.

We extend our condolences to our Master, the Master of the Age and Time (peace be upon him), His Eminence the Leader Imam Khamenei, and to all the Mujahideen and the families of the Mujahideen and the martyrs on the martyrdom of this great leader. We especially extend our condolences to his honorable family. May Allah grant them beautiful patience and good reward in this world and the hereafter.