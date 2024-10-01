Intense Attack Hits US Conoco Base after US Strike on Deir Ezzor

By Staff, Agencies

Intense rocket and drone bombardment targeted the headquarters of the US occupation's armored forces stationed at the Conoco gas field base in Deir Ezzor, eastern Syria, during the early hours of Sunday.

Field sources confirmed that Resistance factions targeted the US occupation base for the second time in retaliation for the US airstrikes on the Harabesh neighborhood in the eastern side of the city of Deir Ezzor.

A field source also emphasized that the intense shelling on Conoco resulted in direct hits on the headquarters of the armored division.

It is worth noting that US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria have been targeted with dozens of attacks since October 2023, following the start of the “Israeli” war on Gaza.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the majority of the operations, citing the US involvement in the “Israeli” genocide in Gaza, conditioning that they would stop when the war on the Strip ended.

The US military has some 2,500 troops deployed in Iraq and 900 in occupied territories in Syria.