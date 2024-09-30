Araghchi: Sayyed Nasrallah’s Blood to Strengthen Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister said that the martyrdom of the Leader of Resistance Martyrs His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is a great loss for Lebanon, West Asia, and the Islamic world, stressing that the blood of this great man will further strengthen the Resistance Front.

Araghchi made the remarks on Saturday in a phone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib, hours after Hezbollah confirmed that its secretary general Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated in an “Israeli” airstrike in Beirut a day earlier.

Iranian foreign minister hailed Nasrallah for the great role he played in spreading the Resistance’s school of thought against Israel.

Araghchi also said that the cowardly act by the “Israeli” entity to assassinate Sayyed Nasrallah through its brutal attack on residential areas in Beirut is clear aggression against Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and is also a war crime.