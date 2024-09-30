No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Araghchi: Sayyed Nasrallah’s Blood to Strengthen Resistance

Araghchi: Sayyed Nasrallah’s Blood to Strengthen Resistance
folder_openIran access_time 2 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Foreign Minister said that the martyrdom of the Leader of Resistance Martyrs His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is a great loss for Lebanon, West Asia, and the Islamic world, stressing that the blood of this great man will further strengthen the Resistance Front.

Araghchi made the remarks on Saturday in a phone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib, hours after Hezbollah confirmed that its secretary general Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated in an “Israeli” airstrike in Beirut a day earlier.

Iranian foreign minister hailed Nasrallah for the great role he played in spreading the Resistance’s school of thought against Israel.

Araghchi also said that the cowardly act by the “Israeli” entity to assassinate Sayyed Nasrallah through its brutal attack on residential areas in Beirut is clear aggression against Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and is also a war crime.

 

Israel Iran Lebanon abbas araqchi sayyednasrallah

Comments

  1. Related News
Araghchi: Sayyed Nasrallah’s Blood to Strengthen Resistance

Araghchi: Sayyed Nasrallah’s Blood to Strengthen Resistance

2 days ago
Imam Khamenei: Resistance & Hezbollah to Determine Fate of Region, ‘Israel’ Too Small To Cause Damage to Hezbollah (

Imam Khamenei: Resistance & Hezbollah to Determine Fate of Region, ‘Israel’ Too Small To Cause Damage to Hezbollah (

2 days ago
Iran: Not To Stay Silent if Full-Scale War Breaks Out in Lebanon

Iran: Not To Stay Silent if Full-Scale War Breaks Out in Lebanon

3 days ago
Iran Slams US Absurd Scenarios to Implicate It in Trump’s Alleged Assassinations

Iran Slams US Absurd Scenarios to Implicate It in Trump’s Alleged Assassinations

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 30-09-2024 Hour: 01:05 Beirut Timing

whatshot