Imam Khamenei Mourns Leader of Resistance Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah was A Path that will Continue

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed the resistance front will deal more crushing blows on the "dilapidated and decaying body" of the Zionist entity.

Imam Khamenei made the statement in a message of condolences on Saturday over the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who was assassinated in a massive “Israeli” airstrike in southern Beirut on Friday.

The Leader declared five days of national mourning following the martyrdom of the Hezbollah chief.

The Leader said the foundation that Martyr Nasrallah established in Lebanon and provided direction to other centers of power will not disappear with his loss but will be strengthened by blood of the Hezbollah chief and other martyrs of the Beirut attack.

Imam Khamenei described Sayyed Nasrallah as a great fighter, the bearer of the resistance in the region, a religious scholar and a wise political leader who was martyred in the last night events in Lebanon.

The Leader stated that Sayyed Nasrallah was martyred as he was planning to defend the defenseless people living in the Dahiyeh area in the south of Lebanon’s capital Beirut and their destroyed homes.

“Sayyed Nasrallah fought for decades to defend the oppressed Palestinian people, their occupied cities and villages, destroyed homes, and their slaughtered loved ones,” Imam Khamenei added.

“The blessing of martyrdom was his undeniable right after all these efforts,” the Leader emphasized.

He further underlined that “The Muslim world lost a great personality, the resistance front lost a prominent flag-bearer, and Lebanon’s Hezbollah lost a unique leader.”.

The Leader, however emphasized, the blessings of decades of Sayyed Nasrallah’s prudence and jihad will never be lost.

Imam Khamenei stressed that the evil Zionist entity failed to achieve victory in this incident.

The Leader said the Hezbollah chief “was not just a person, but rather he was a path and a school of thought and this path will continue.”