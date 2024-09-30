Hezbollah: Sayyed Nasrallah Martyred

By Staff

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

{Let those who would sacrifice this life for the Hereafter fight in the cause of Allah. And whoever fights in Allah’s cause—whether they achieve martyrdom or victory—We will honor them with a great reward.}

Allah Almighty has spoken the truth.

His Eminence, the Master of the Resistance and the righteous servant has passed away to be with his Lord, who is pleased with him as a great martyr and a heroic, courageous, brave, wise, insightful, and faithful leader. He has joined the caravan of martyrs of the eternal, luminous Karbala in the divine path of faith in the footsteps of the prophets and martyred imams.

His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, has joined his great immortal martyred comrades, whose path he led for over thirty years. During this period, he led them from one victory to another, from succeeding the Master of the Martyrs of the Islamic Resistance in 1992 until the liberation of Lebanon in 2000 to the glorious divine victory in 2006, to all the battles of honor and sacrifice, and to the battle of support and heroism in support of Palestine, Gaza, and the oppressed Palestinian people.

We offer our condolences to the Master of the Age [Imam Mahdi], the Guardian of the Muslims, Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, the great religious references, the mujahideen, the faithful, the nation of resistance, our patient and struggling Lebanese people, the entire Islamic nation, all the free and oppressed people in the world, and his honorable and patient family.

We congratulate His Eminence, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on receiving the highest divine medal – Imam Hussein’s medal. He has fulfilled his most precious wish and the highest ranks of faith and pure belief – becoming a martyr on the path of Al-Quds and Palestine. We offer our condolences and congratulations to his martyred companions, who joined his pure and holy procession following the treacherous Zionist raid on the southern suburbs of Beirut.

The leadership of Hezbollah pledges to the highest, holiest, and most precious martyr in our path, which is full of sacrifices and martyrs, to continue its jihad in confronting the enemy, supporting Gaza and Palestine, and defending Lebanon and its steadfast and honorable people.

To the honorable mujahideen and the victorious and triumphant heroes of the Islamic Resistance, the martyred Sayyed had faith in you. You were his brothers, his impregnable shield, and the jewel in the crown of heroism and sacrifice. Our leader, His Eminence, is still among us with his thought, spirit, line, and sacred approach, and you are committed to the pledge of loyalty and commitment to resistance and sacrifice until victory.