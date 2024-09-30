No Script

Imam Khamenei: Resistance & Hezbollah to Determine Fate of Region, ‘Israel’ Too Small To Cause Damage to Hezbollah (

folder_openIran access_time 2 days ago
By Staff

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei issued a message regarding the recent developments in Lebanon.

“The killing of defenseless people in Lebanon once again revealed the brutal nature of the Zionists and proved the short-sightedness and stupid policy of the leaders of the usurping entity,” the Leader said.

He further added that “The terror gang ruling the Zionist entity did not learn from their one-year criminal war in Gaza and failed to understand that the mass killing of women, children, and civilians cannot affect the Resistance.”

“Now they are examining the same foolish policy in Lebanon,” the Leader underlined.

In parallel, Imam Khamenei underscored that “The Zionist criminals should know that they are too small to cause significant damage to the strong structure of Hezbollah in Lebanon,” stressing that “All the Resistance forces of the region are with Hezbollah and support it.”

“The fate of this region will be decided by the Resistance forces,” he emphasized.

According to His Eminence, “The people of Lebanon have not forgotten what Hezbollah did to Zionists before. Lebanon will, God willing, once again make the aggressor and evil enemy regret its crimes.”

“It is obligatory for all Muslims to stand with the people of Lebanon and the proud Hezbollah with their resources and help them in confronting the usurping, cruel, and evil entity,” he stressed.

 

 

Israel Iran Hezbollah ImamKhamenei

Comments

