Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

"Israel" Barbarism Continues: Tons of Bombs Target Dahyieh

“Israel” Barbarism Continues: Tons of Bombs Target Dahyieh
By Staff, Agencies

A new wave of “Israeli” airstrikes hit the Dahiyeh area in the south of Lebanon’s capital Beirut, which had come under deadly aerial attacks by the apartheid “Israeli” entity just hours earlier.

The strikes targeted several buildings in the al-Hadath and Laylaki neighborhoods in the area on Saturday.

Shortly afterwards, reports pointed to “a third wave of strikes” on al-Hadath as well as strikes against Choueifat, another southern Beirut suburb, with subsequent accounts putting the total number of the attacks at more than 30.

The “Israeli” occupation claimed that it was conducting strikes targeting “weapons belonging to Hezbollah…that were stored beneath civilian buildings” in southern Beirut.

Hezbollah's Media Relations’ Office, however, asserted, “The enemy's claims about the presence of weapons or weapons depots in the civilian buildings targeted by the bombing in the southern suburb are false.”

Simultaneous raids targeted several towns in the South and Beqaa regions.

Also on Saturday, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Lebanon warned that the country was facing bloodshed not seen in decades, and that the crisis could deteriorate even further.

"The recent escalations in Lebanon are nothing short of catastrophic,” Imran Riza said. “We are witnessing the deadliest period in Lebanon in a generation, and many express their fear that this is just the beginning.”

On Friday, “Israeli” warplanes struck at least six residential structures in Dahiyeh's Haret Hreik neighborhood, nartyring at least eight people and wounding some 80 others.

The “Israeli” Home Front Command instructed settlers in the north to reduce movement in the area, avoid gatherings, control the gates of the settlements and stay close to bomb shelters.