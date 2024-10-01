No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

“Israeli” Airstrikes Ravage Beirut’s Southern Suburb amid Escalating Conflict

“Israeli” Airstrikes Ravage Beirut’s Southern Suburb amid Escalating Conflict
folder_openLebanon access_time 4 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

"Israeli" warplanes have unleashed a series of massive airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburb, Dahiyeh, triggering deafening explosions that echoed across the city.

Lebanese Al-Manar TV reported that more than 15 missiles struck the area in rapid succession. Thick columns of smoke were seen rising from the targeted sites, which included at least four buildings.

The scale of destruction has sparked fears of high civilian casualties.

Since dawn, reports indicate that at least 25 civilians have been martyred by “Israeli” airstrikes.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry has revealed that nearly 700 people have been martyred across the country in the past week alone.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity has been conducting near-daily attacks on southern Lebanon since October 7, 2023, when it launched its campaign of death, destruction, and genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In response, Hezbollah has escalated its retaliatory strikes, framing them as both a defense of Lebanese territory and an expression of solidarity with war-torn Gaza.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” entity has repeatedly threatened to intensify its military actions into a full-scale offensive against Lebanon. Hezbollah, however, has vowed to defend Lebanon with all means at its disposal.

Israel Lebanon Palestine beirut southern suburb GazaStrip AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israeli” Airstrikes Ravage Beirut’s Southern Suburb amid Escalating Conflict

“Israeli” Airstrikes Ravage Beirut’s Southern Suburb amid Escalating Conflict

4 days ago
Lebanese Health Minister: ‘Israel’s’ Goal is to Spread Terror

Lebanese Health Minister: ‘Israel’s’ Goal is to Spread Terror

4 days ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, September 26, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, September 26, 2024

4 days ago
World Countries Urge Temporary Ceasefire in “Israeli” War on Lebanon

World Countries Urge Temporary Ceasefire in “Israeli” War on Lebanon

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 01-10-2024 Hour: 10:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot