“Israeli” Airstrikes Ravage Beirut’s Southern Suburb amid Escalating Conflict

By Staff

"Israeli" warplanes have unleashed a series of massive airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburb, Dahiyeh, triggering deafening explosions that echoed across the city.

Lebanese Al-Manar TV reported that more than 15 missiles struck the area in rapid succession. Thick columns of smoke were seen rising from the targeted sites, which included at least four buildings.

The scale of destruction has sparked fears of high civilian casualties.

Since dawn, reports indicate that at least 25 civilians have been martyred by “Israeli” airstrikes.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry has revealed that nearly 700 people have been martyred across the country in the past week alone.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity has been conducting near-daily attacks on southern Lebanon since October 7, 2023, when it launched its campaign of death, destruction, and genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip.

In response, Hezbollah has escalated its retaliatory strikes, framing them as both a defense of Lebanese territory and an expression of solidarity with war-torn Gaza.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” entity has repeatedly threatened to intensify its military actions into a full-scale offensive against Lebanon. Hezbollah, however, has vowed to defend Lebanon with all means at its disposal.