Netanyahu’s UN Speech: Lies, Fraud, and Delegations Withdrawal

By Staff, Agencies

"Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered, on September Wednsday 27, a speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York amid thousands of protests in Manhattan and an large number of delegations leaving the Assembly in protest of the ongoing criminal "israeli" agression.

Arab and international delegations withdrew from the United Nations General Assembly headquarters as soon as "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the stage to deliver his speech at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Diplomats at the United Nations chanted slogans against the head of the occupation government before he delivered his speech at the UN, protesting the continued aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.

Many social media pioneers circulated videos showing the withdrawal of many Arab and international delegations, to express their rejection of Netanyahu's speech, which is accused of carrying out genocide against the people of the Palestinian Gaza Strip.

The New York police carried out arrests against more than twenty protesters, who gathered in front of the residence of "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York, ahead of his speech at the United Nations.

The demonstrators demanded that Netanyahu be held accountable and arrested for the genocidal war he is waging in the Gaza Strip, which has led to the martyrdom and injury of tens of thousands of citizens.