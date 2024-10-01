No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Yemen Targets “Tel Aviv and Ashkelon”: To Continue Supporting Gaza, Lebanon until ‘Israel’ Ends Aggression

Yemen Targets “Tel Aviv and Ashkelon”: To Continue Supporting Gaza, Lebanon until ‘Israel’ Ends Aggression
folder_openYemen access_time 4 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

The Yemeni Forces issued the following statement:

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and as part of backing Palestinian and Lebanese resistances and within the fifth round, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation through which they targeted a military target linked to the “Israeli” enemy in the occupied Yafa area [Tel Aviv].

The operation was carried with a Palestine 2 ballistic missile that hit a vital target in the occupied Askalan [Ashkelon] area using Yafa drone as well.

The two operations have successfully achieved their objectives.

The Yemeni Armed Forces will carry out more military operations against the “Israeli” enemy in triumph for the blood of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and will not stop supportive military operations during the coming days until the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza and Lebanon stops.

 

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Gaza Yemen TelAviv

Comments

  1. Related News
Yemeni Forces Target “Tel Aviv and Ashkelon”:  To Continue Supporting Gaza, Lebanon until ‘Israel’ Ends Aggress

Yemeni Forces Target “Tel Aviv and Ashkelon”:  To Continue Supporting Gaza, Lebanon until ‘Israel’ Ends Aggress

4 days ago
New Yemeni Ballistic Missile Targets “Tel Aviv”

New Yemeni Ballistic Missile Targets “Tel Aviv”

4 days ago
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Yemen Won’t Hesitate to Support Lebanon 

Sayyed Al-Houthi: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Yemen Won’t Hesitate to Support Lebanon 

4 days ago
Yemen Warns of “Surprises” Deep Inside Zionist Entity, Says Will Pound “Settlers’ Den”

Yemen Warns of “Surprises” Deep Inside Zionist Entity, Says Will Pound “Settlers’ Den”

8 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 01-10-2024 Hour: 10:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot