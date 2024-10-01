- Home
Yemen Targets “Tel Aviv and Ashkelon”: To Continue Supporting Gaza, Lebanon until ‘Israel’ Ends Aggression
By Staff
The Yemeni Forces issued the following statement:
In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and as part of backing Palestinian and Lebanese resistances and within the fifth round, the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation through which they targeted a military target linked to the “Israeli” enemy in the occupied Yafa area [Tel Aviv].
The operation was carried with a Palestine 2 ballistic missile that hit a vital target in the occupied Askalan [Ashkelon] area using Yafa drone as well.
The two operations have successfully achieved their objectives.
The Yemeni Armed Forces will carry out more military operations against the “Israeli” enemy in triumph for the blood of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and will not stop supportive military operations during the coming days until the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza and Lebanon stops.
Comments
