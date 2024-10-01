No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Lebanese Health Minister: ‘Israel’s’ Goal is to Spread Terror

Lebanese Health Minister: ‘Israel’s’ Goal is to Spread Terror
folder_openLebanon access_time 4 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad stressed that “As of Thursday evening, more than 1,300 people have been martyred and almost 7,000 wounded in “Israel’s” continuous aggression”.

“On Black Monday, we had almost 600 innocent civilians who were martyred, including 140 women and children, and almost 1800 injured, including healthcare professionals,” Abiad said.

He further stated that “Unfortunately, the carnage continues daily,” he added while providing the updated casualty figures.”

According to Abiad, “Israel” has carried out “indiscriminate attacks on civilians,” starting with exploding communications devices and continuing with the bombing campaign.

“I think that the main aim of these indiscriminate attacks is to spread an atmosphere of terror and to cause mass exodus,” the health minister said.

 

 

Israel Lebanon

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanese Health Minister: ‘Israel’s’ Goal is to Spread Terror

Lebanese Health Minister: ‘Israel’s’ Goal is to Spread Terror

4 days ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, September 26, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, September 26, 2024

4 days ago
World Countries Urge Temporary Ceasefire in “Israeli” War on Lebanon

World Countries Urge Temporary Ceasefire in “Israeli” War on Lebanon

5 days ago
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Wednesday, September 25, 2024

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 01-10-2024 Hour: 10:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot