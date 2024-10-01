- Home
Lebanese Health Minister: ‘Israel’s’ Goal is to Spread Terror
By Staff, Agencies
Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad stressed that “As of Thursday evening, more than 1,300 people have been martyred and almost 7,000 wounded in “Israel’s” continuous aggression”.
“On Black Monday, we had almost 600 innocent civilians who were martyred, including 140 women and children, and almost 1800 injured, including healthcare professionals,” Abiad said.
He further stated that “Unfortunately, the carnage continues daily,” he added while providing the updated casualty figures.”
According to Abiad, “Israel” has carried out “indiscriminate attacks on civilians,” starting with exploding communications devices and continuing with the bombing campaign.
“I think that the main aim of these indiscriminate attacks is to spread an atmosphere of terror and to cause mass exodus,” the health minister said.
