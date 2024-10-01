Iran: Not To Stay Silent if Full-Scale War Breaks Out in Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi warned that the Islamic Republic will not remain indifferent to a full-scale war in Lebanon, criticizing the international community’s inaction in stopping “Israeli” entity’s atrocities.

Araqchi also dismissed “Israel’s” stated goal of eliminating Hamas as an illusion, while calling for international sanctions against “Israel”.

"In no way will the Islamic Republic of Iran be indifferent to an all-out war in Lebanon," Araqchi stated during a meeting of BRICS foreign ministers in New York on Thursday.

Araqchi proposed that the ongoing Gaza crisis be included in the agenda of the upcoming BRICS Summit, scheduled to take place in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24.

He emphasized BRICS as a highly potential grouping in the Global South, stating that the bloc can play an effective role in uplifting the position of member countries and inducing positive developments and changes in global systems.

He also pointed to the profound significance of BRICS in the field of global relations and international systems, noting that the bloc can help change the global paradigm of progress based on the goals of developing countries.

Such a paradigm would lead to the establishment of fair and non-discriminatory global organizations and systems, Araqchi noted.

Iran became a full member of BRICS earlier this year, alongside Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. The group originally consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, representing around 40% of the global population and a quarter of global GDP.

“The figure has set a world record in brutality and savagery, unmatched even by the bloodiest regimes in human history, Araqchi pointed out.

“The assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran is another act of aggression and terrorism by the Zionist regime,” Araqchi added, stressing that “Israel’s” efforts to destroy Hamas were an illusion.

“At the same time, recent developments in Palestine and the resistance of Gaza and the West Bank demonstrate once again that the destruction of Palestinian resistance and Hamas, as a liberation movement formed against the occupation, was nothing more than an illusion,” he said.

Araqchi said the Tel Aviv regime’s intention to escalate conflict and expand war throughout West Asia clearly indicates a lack of commitment to peace and stability in the region.

“This apartheid and occupying regime is now undertaking an unjust war of aggression against Lebanon, seeking to violate the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and kill its innocent people,” Araqchi said.