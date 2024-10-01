No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Iraq Targets Occupied Golan for 2nd Time in Hours

folder_openMiddle East... access_time 4 days ago
By Staff, Agencies

In response to the ongoing “Israeli” aggression on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, Iraqi fighters have launched a second drone attack on a key position in the “Israeli”-occupied Golan Heights since early Friday.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq stated that the drone strike was conducted “in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women and the elderly.”

The coalition noted that it will continue to target and destroy important installations across the occupied lands.

Earlier, Iraq’s Islamic Resistance announced that it had struck an “Israeli” target in the Golan Heights, occupied by “Israel” since 1967, with kamikaze drones.

The coalition has also carried out retaliatory attacks against the US occupation bases across Iraq and neighboring Syria due to Washington’s unbridled political, military, and intelligence support for “Israel’s” atrocities in Gaza.

Israel Iraq Lebanon Palestine Gaza IslamicResistance

