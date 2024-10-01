Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, September 26, 2024

By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable Resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people

the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Kiryat Motzkin” Settlement with a barrage of rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted with barrages of rockets the military industrial complexes of Rafael Company in the “Zvulun” area, north of Haifa. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Kiryat Shmona” Settlement with a barrage of Falaq-2 rockets. The Islamic Resistance air defense units repelled two hostile warplanes coming from the sea towards Adloun with air defense weapons, forcing them to leave Lebanese airspace. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Northern Command Headquarters at “Dado” Base with a barrage of rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the reserve headquarters of the Northern Corps, the Galilee Division's reserve base, and its logistical warehouses in “Amiad” with a barrage of rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Ahihud” Settlement with 50 rockets. The Islamic Resistance launched an aerial operation with a squadron of offensive drones on “Shimshon” Base [Command Preparation Center and Regional Equipment Unit], targeting the positions and quarters of its officers and soldiers that led to accurate hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the occupied city of Safad [Safed] with 80 rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Kiryat Ata” Settlement with 50 rockets. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Mishar Base” [the main intelligence headquarters for the northern region] with a barrage of rockets.

{And victory is not but from Allah, the Exalted in Might, the Wise.}