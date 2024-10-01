Iran Slams US Absurd Scenarios to Implicate It in Trump’s Alleged Assassinations

By Staff, Agencies

Iran confirmed that US claims of Iranian threats to senior American officials are “ridiculous scenarios” fabricated by Washington.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the US was “intensely tracking an ongoing threat by Iran against a number of senior officials, including former government officials like president [Donald] Trump, and some people who are currently serving the administration.”

In a statement on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani dismissed Blinken’s “accusations as absurd and completely baseless.”

“It is clear that the formulation of such claims is merely part of the electoral atmosphere in the US and is driven by specific political goals, to the extent that they do not even warrant a response,” Kan’ani noted.

He further added that “The formulation of such false attributions and political accusations in the current tense conditions of the region cannot in any way diminish the international responsibility of the US government in aiding and participating in various international crimes against Palestine and Lebanon by the Zionist entity.”

Kan’ani said public opinion worldwide holds “the US regime” and its officials accountable for such humanitarian atrocities.

“The absurd and baseless stunts and scenarios created by the US government against the Islamic Republic of Iran will not hinder Iran’s determination to pursue legal and international accountability for the perpetrators and instigators of crimes committed against the Iranian people,” he said.

“The passage of time will not protect these criminals from trial and punishment.”