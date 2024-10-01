New Yemeni Ballistic Missile Targets “Tel Aviv”

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” media admitted late Thursday that the Yemeni armed forces have launched a ballistic missile attack on the occupied territories.

According to reports, sirens went off in several areas near “Tel Aviv” on Thursday night as a result of the Yemeni attack.

Meanwhile, the “Israeli” military claimed it had intercepted one missile fired from Yemen.

“Israeli” media said at least 2 million settlers ran to shelters amid the attack. They added that nearly 20 “Israelis” were injured while running for shelter.

Operations at “Ben-Gurion” Airport were also paused. The Yemeni Army said it would issue a statement in a few hours.

The statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces will reveal details of a precise and qualitative operation.

The attack came after the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah said in a televised address on Thursday that the movement will not hesitate to support Lebanon and Hezbollah in the face of "Israeli" attacks.