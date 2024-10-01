- Home
New Yemeni Ballistic Missile Targets “Tel Aviv”
By Staff, Agencies
“Israeli” media admitted late Thursday that the Yemeni armed forces have launched a ballistic missile attack on the occupied territories.
According to reports, sirens went off in several areas near “Tel Aviv” on Thursday night as a result of the Yemeni attack.
Meanwhile, the “Israeli” military claimed it had intercepted one missile fired from Yemen.
“Israeli” media said at least 2 million settlers ran to shelters amid the attack. They added that nearly 20 “Israelis” were injured while running for shelter.
Operations at “Ben-Gurion” Airport were also paused. The Yemeni Army said it would issue a statement in a few hours.
The statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces will reveal details of a precise and qualitative operation.
The attack came after the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah said in a televised address on Thursday that the movement will not hesitate to support Lebanon and Hezbollah in the face of "Israeli" attacks.
