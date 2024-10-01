Sayyed Al-Houthi: Hezbollah Stronger than Ever, Yemen Won’t Hesitate to Support Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah leader Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi announced that the Yemeni resistance movement will not hesitate to support Lebanon and Hezbollah against a possible invasion of the country by the “Israeli” enemy.

In a televised address on Thursday, Al-Houthi condemned “Israeli” strikes on Lebanon, saying they aim to block Hezbollah from "supporting Gaza and the Palestinian people".

He said “Israel's” intensified aggression against Lebanon is "pre-planned aggression" that had been "in place for years" while asserting Hezbollah is "stronger than ever before".

“The Zionist enemy tries to use the same criminal method in Gaza in Lebanon, launch an all-out attack, kill civilians and destroy their homes. This is while Hezbollah's role in supporting Gaza has become stronger and more influential,” he said.

Al-Houthi said Hezbollah's achievements and victories show the resistance group’s pivotal role in Lebanon and Palestine and the entire Muslim Ummah.

“It is moral and at the same time in line with Lebanon's interests, because if the enemy achieves its goals in Palestine, Lebanon will definitely be exposed to Zionist attacks in the first place."

Drawing on the 2006 “Israel”-Hezbollah war, he warned any "ground operation in Lebanon will inflict heavy losses on the enemy and its inevitable result will be a great defeat".

"By the grace of God, Hezbollah inflicted the biggest losses on the Zionist enemy at a time when it did not possess the equipment and personnel it has nowadays. Hezbollah is now more powerful than ever, thanks to a stronger structure of fighting forces and a popular platform."

The Ansarullah leader added that Hezbollah's missiles could hit all parts of "Occupied Palestine".

In parallel, Al-Houthi reiterated that the Lebanese, Palestinian and other resistance fighters have taken up their positions on the basis of their faith and religious duties.

He underlined that the most serious threats against the Muslim world are submission and subjection to the enemies.

“History has shown that the cowardice of the Muslim world has caused great losses to nations, inflicted heavy casualties and brought humiliation to Muslims” he stated, noting that “This is while the experience of Hezbollah has shown that the great victories, which have humiliated the Zionist enemy, could be obtained only in light of jihad, patience and self-sacrifice.”

Meanwhile, Al-Houthi stressed that Yemen's operations have turned the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea as well as the Gulf of Aden into "forbidden zones" for “Israel” and its sponsors.

Yemeni forces, he said, used 39 ballistic and cruise missiles as well as kamikaze drones in their last week’s operations against “Israeli” interests.

“We will never hesitate to support Palestine, Gaza in particular, as well as Lebanon and Hezbollah. We will cooperate with them," he said.

"As long as the aggression against Gaza continues, all support fronts will remain active, and US and ‘Israeli’ attempts will never succeed to stop them.”

The Ansarullah chief finally called upon all walks of the Yemeni society to take to the streets on Friday in a strong show of solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza and the Lebanese nation in the face of the aggravated “Israeli” brutalities.

"The Zionist regime’s criminal acts in Gaza are very horrendous and unprecedented, but the regime has failed in achieving its goals," Al-Houth emphasized.